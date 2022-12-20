47°F
Crime

Police say Corvette driver reached nearly 110 mph in 45 zone

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2022 - 10:15 am
 
Updated December 20, 2022 - 10:29 am
This Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Stingray was impounded Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, after police said the ...
This Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Stingray was impounded Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, after police said the driver was observed going nearly 110 mph. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Hugo Mendoza-Ambriz (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Hugo Mendoza-Ambriz (North Las Vegas Police Department)

One driver allegedly picked the wrong time to see how fast a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Stingray could go — near a speed enforcement detail during rush hour.

Hugo Mendoza-Ambriz, 28, is facing six counts of reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, having no driver’s license and having no proof of insurance, according to North Las Vegas Police Department officer Alexander Cuevas.

An officer saw “a cloud of dust” south of the intersection of East Deer Springs Way and Losee Road just after 4:50 p.m. Monday, Cuevas said. The driver was darting in and out of traffic around six different vehicles before heavy traffic conditions forced him to stop, according to police.

It was estimated that the car hit nearly 110 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The vehicle — which belongs to Mendoza-Ambriz’s mother — was impounded.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

