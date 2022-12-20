Police say Corvette driver reached nearly 110 mph in 45 zone

North Las Vegas police say a man tried to see how fast a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Stingray could go during rush hour.

This Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Stingray was impounded Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, after police said the driver was observed going nearly 110 mph. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Hugo Mendoza-Ambriz (North Las Vegas Police Department)

One driver allegedly picked the wrong time to see how fast a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Stingray could go — near a speed enforcement detail during rush hour.

Hugo Mendoza-Ambriz, 28, is facing six counts of reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, having no driver’s license and having no proof of insurance, according to North Las Vegas Police Department officer Alexander Cuevas.

Don't do 106 in your Z06* and expect to keep your car and license! -Traffic Officer Lewis The Great 👑

(*Mom’s Z06) All jokes aside…this is extremely dangerous. This driver was lucky…he could have ended someone’s life, ended his life, or caused a serious crash. #SLOWDOWN! pic.twitter.com/7FNUbxFluR — NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 20, 2022

An officer saw “a cloud of dust” south of the intersection of East Deer Springs Way and Losee Road just after 4:50 p.m. Monday, Cuevas said. The driver was darting in and out of traffic around six different vehicles before heavy traffic conditions forced him to stop, according to police.

It was estimated that the car hit nearly 110 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The vehicle — which belongs to Mendoza-Ambriz’s mother — was impounded.

