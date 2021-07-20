98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Crime

Police say dead dog was abandoned in cage on Las Vegas sidewalk

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2021 - 6:25 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating after they said a dead dog was abandoned in a cage on the sidewalk of a residential area in the western valley.

Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to the 1200 block of Torington Drive around 1:18 p.m., and the Metropolitan Police Department’s animal cruelty section is trying to determine who left the dog.

An earlier news release said the department “received a report of a deceased animal located in the roadway” on Torington Drive.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information may contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 311 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Flash flood warnings issued with more Las Vegas rain expected this week
Flash flood warnings issued with more Las Vegas rain expected this week
2
Tenants struggling as apartment rents soar in Las Vegas Valley
Tenants struggling as apartment rents soar in Las Vegas Valley
3
Las Vegas in ‘very tricky place’ after COVID warnings
Las Vegas in ‘very tricky place’ after COVID warnings
4
Nevada adds more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases over 3 days
Nevada adds more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases over 3 days
5
Man charged with shooting up wrong house after puppies, drugs stolen
Man charged with shooting up wrong house after puppies, drugs stolen
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST