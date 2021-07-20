Police say dead dog was abandoned in cage on Las Vegas sidewalk

Las Vegas police are investigating after they said a dead dog was abandoned in a cage on the sidewalk of a residential area in the western valley.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to the 1200 block of Torington Drive around 1:18 p.m., and the Metropolitan Police Department’s animal cruelty section is trying to determine who left the dog.

An earlier news release said the department “received a report of a deceased animal located in the roadway” on Torington Drive.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information may contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 311 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

