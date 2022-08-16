93°F
Police say man accused of causing airport chaos was in rush to get home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2022 - 11:04 am
 
Updated August 16, 2022 - 11:07 am
Stefan Hutchison (LVMPD)
A California man accused of causing the Sunday chaos at Harry Reid International Airport was apprehended with the help of Spirit Airlines employees after he charged through a secured airport area, police said in a newly released arrest report.

Stefan Hutchison, 33, of Oakland was arrested after a man ran through a secured door at Terminal 1 of the airport as Spirit Airlines employees were trying to help him at 4:30 a.m., Las Vegas police said.

Police said the episode caused a panic for travelers when a series of 10 loud banging noises that sounded like gunshots caused people to run from the area. The sounds actually were caused by stanchions, or line dividers, falling.

Hutchison was arrested and later told police that he had been in a hurry to go home, police said.

Sunday was the second time that Hutchison was arrested at the airport in 24 hours, police said.

On Saturday morning, Hutchison was arrested after police said a man walked past two Transportation Security Administration agents at a screening checkpoint. The man ran into a Hudson News store and exited with a $170 pair of sunglasses he did not pay for, police said, before he was arrested.

Hutchison was released on his own recognizance that day, then returned to the airport Sunday morning, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

