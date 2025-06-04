75°F
Police say man in custody after church fire in central Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2025 - 7:47 am
 

Police say a man was injured after setting items on fire on the roof of a church Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The Clark County Fire Department and Metropolitan Police Department responded just before 5:40 a.m. to University United Methodist Church, 4412 S. Maryland Pkwy., according to a Metro release and PulsePoint records.

The man was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Firefighters extinguished the fires.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

