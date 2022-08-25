96°F
Police say man mailed narcotics to girlfriend jailed in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2022 - 11:35 am
 
Stephen Gibson (Metropolitan Police Department)
Stephen Gibson (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man has been arrested after authorities said he mailed narcotics to a female inmate housed at the Clark County Detention Center.

Stephen Gibson, 38, was booked at the jail on Tuesday on suspicion of furnishing a controlled substance to an inmate, unauthorized communications with an inmate and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Gibson was arrested after someone mailed a package filled with Percocet to an inmate at the jail named Cindy Hutchings, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Hutchings, 33, was being housed at the jail on a robbery charge dating to 2015, according to court records.

After Gibson’s arrest, police said they interviewed Gibson and he told them he was in a relationship with Hutchings. He also has her name tattooed on his neck.

“During the interview Gibson makes statements confirming his involvement in the mailing of narcotics into CCDC,” police said.

An attempt to reach Gibson’s defense attorney was not immediately successful. A criminal complaint in the case had not been filed as of Thursday. Gibson is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 21 for a status check.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

