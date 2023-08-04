103°F
Crime

Police say man spit on officer, threatened to shoot others after crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2023 - 4:55 pm
 
Dakota Kauth (Metropolitan Police Department)
A Las Vegas man faces charges ranging from DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm to battery and intimidation of a police officer after a Tuesday afternoon crash and arrest in the northwest valley.

Witnesses and callers told police that Dakota Kauth was driving his white 1998 GMC Tahoe erratically southbound on Grand Canyon Drive when he went through stop signs, including one at Gowan Avenue where his vehicle struck a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle convertible about 4:45 p.m.

A woman driving the Beetle was knocked unconscious and suffered a spine fracture, two collapsed lungs and broken ribs. She was taken to University Medical Center. Her condition was not in the police report.

Kauth was belligerent to police officers at the scene and refused a field sobriety test. As he was taken to the hospital for blood draws he made threats to shoot officers in the back of the head, according to the police statement.

While at the hospital he spit on an officer and had to be put in restraints. Police stated he also shouted obscenities and homophobic slurs at officers.

Other charges include failure to obey a stop sign at a controlled intersection and driving with an expired registration.

The results of his blood draw were not included on the report.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

