Police say ‘trick roller’ stole $125K Rolex from man she met at Strip hotel bar

Police said it’s not the first time the woman has taken a Rolex from a man she met at a bar.

A woman has been arrested on allegations that she stole a Rolex worth $125,000, plus $2,000 cash, from a man she met at the Fontainebleau who may have been drugged, according to police.

Koncina Brisbon, 42, faces charges of burglary and theft over $100,000. Police said Brisbon is a “trick roller,” a sex worker who steals from potential customers, and has been arrested 16 times in the last three years on suspicion of prostitution-related offenses.

“She (has) multiple previous arrests with similar details to this current case where she meets a male at a bar, they have drinks, they go up to a hotel room, the male falls asleep only to wake up and find their Rolex watches and US Currency missing,” police said.

On the morning of May 19, a man staying at the Fontainebleau with his wife was on the casino floor and met a woman, later identified as Brisbon, at the Bleau Bar, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report.

Brisbon approached him at 3:15 a.m., police said, and the man agreed to let her sit next to him. She flirted and touched him, but he claimed they didn’t discuss sex or money, Metro said.

At about 4:30 a.m., security footage showed that she put something in his drink while he was looking away, according to the report.

The man had three drinks, then woke up in a hotel room other than the one he and his wife were sharing, according to the report. The man claimed he couldn’t remember anything that happened after he had the drinks.

Surveillance video showed that around 5 a.m., the man and Brisbon went to the front desk where he purchased another room, police said. Then, they walked to the elevator holding hands, Metro said, and, once they were in the elevator, kissed. A few hours later, according to the report, Brisbon left alone.

When the man’s wife woke up, she called security because her husband hadn’t returned and security told her that her husband was registered for two rooms, according to police. She and security personnel found him in the second room, Metro said.

The man’s name, as well as the name of the officer who spoke with him, are concealed by redactions in the report. He wouldn’t wait to speak with detectives or for crime scene analysts to process the room, police said. He also didn’t want to take a drug test, according to the report.

The man said the Rolex was worth $125,000, but didn’t provide documentation of that, despite multiple requests from police, the report said.

