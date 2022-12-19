Police say woman attacked Burger King manager in bathroom

A woman is facing attemped murder and other charges after police say she stabbed the general manager at a Burger King near the Las Vegas Strip.

Mieleena Harris-Brower. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An Arkansas woman is accused of stabbing a Las Vegas Burger King employee in the face with a box cutter after authorities said she kidnapped two employees in the restaurant.

Mieleena Harris-Brower, 27, faces charges of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon. She is due in court next week.

Officers arrived at the Burger King located on Tropicana Avenue and Valley View Boulevard on Dec. 2 after Harris-Brower ran away, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report. The victim, who is the general manager of the store, provided police with video footage of the attack, the report stated.

According to the arrest report, an hour before Harris-Brower entered the Burger King, a large group of women were quarreling in the parking lot. The manager was outside before the fight, and she told police the person who cut her was her ex-girlfriend.

The manager said Harris-Brower cornered her and another employee in a bathroom and cut the manager multiple times on her face and upper body.

Harris-Brower was arrested on Dec. 11, and police said she confirmed to officers that she knew the victim. After an interview with police, she said that the manager slapped her and pulled a knife, which prompted Harris-Brower to pull a box cutter in self-defense.

