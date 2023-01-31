Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room

A woman is suspected of taking more than $100,000 in cash, chips and jewelry — including a $39,000 watch — from a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip.

Taelar Durbin (Metropolitan Police Department)

Taelar Durbin, 37, is facing charges of grand larceny in excess of $100,000 and possession of stolen property, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

A man called police early Wednesday morning to report the thefts, according to the report. The victim met Durbin and another woman on the casino floor, and Durbin offered to give a neck massage for $100, which he accepted. He also told Durbin that he had friends in his hotel room.

After the massage, the victim told Durbin that it was not worth $100, to which Durbin and her friend offered to go to the hotel room and put their breasts in the friend’s faces, to which he agreed, according to the report.

When they arrived at the suite, the victim stayed in the living room and directed Durbin and her friend to the bedroom, where two friends were sleeping. He then headed back to the casino floor and received a call from one of his friends to stop Durbin and her friend in the elevators.

The victim’s friend relayed that the women got on his bed and began touching him, but he “shooed the females away,” the report said. The women entered the bathroom and were in there for 10 minutes when they were asked to leave. After the women left, the friend went in the bathroom and observed that the safe was open and his belongings missing, which included a Rolex Submariner valued at $39,000; a gold chain with a gold cross valued at $15,000; $12,000 in cash and $52,000 in Caesars Palace casino chips. Another friend saw that his wallet, which had been in his pocket, was on the floor and $5,000 was missing.

Video surveillance from Caesars captured Durbin and the friend arrived as the casino at 4:48 a.m., enter the victim’s hotel room at 6:24 a.m., exit at 6:41 a.m. and leave the casino at 7:01 a.m.

The investigating officer, a vice detective for six years, recognized Durbin from her CashApp profile, which the victim provided. Investigators went to a gated community in the central Las Vegas Valley, and saw Durbin in the passenger seat of a red Mercedes, with Emmett Weathersby on the driver’s side. The Mercedes sped off, and the officers returned to the home.

Durbin and Weathersby returned about an hour later, and detectives conducted a vehicle stop and took them into custody.

A search of the residence and garage turned up several firearms, $21,100 in Caesars gaming chips, and $31,600 in cash.

Durbin is scheduled for a court appearance April 27 for a status check as a criminal complaint has not yet been filed.

In addition to the possession of stolen property count, Weathersby also faces a felony count of owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person and failure of a convicted person to comply with legal requirements. He has a status check scheduled for May 2.

