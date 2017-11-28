ad-fullscreen
Crime

Police search briefly disrupts western Las Vegas school

By Rio Lancanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2017 - 8:40 am
 
Updated November 28, 2017 - 9:03 am

A police search for a suspect who used a piece of heavy equipment to batter a house in the western Las Vegas Valley briefly disrupted operations at a nearby junior high school early Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers cordoned off an area with crime scene tape before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Ducharme Avenue and Scherer Street as they searched for the suspect. The man allegedly used a Bobcat construction vehicle to push a vehicle into a home near Cimarron Road and Westcliff Drive sometime Monday.

The response ended when officers entered a home in the 200 block of Null Lane and determined the suspect was not inside, said Metro Lt. Nick Farese.

The site is near Walter Johnson Junior High School, 7701 Ducharme Ave. and caused the school to put in place “a soft lockdown,” said David Roddy, a Clark County School District spokesman.

Students arriving for classes at the school were seen running into the building after being dropped off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Meghin Delaney contributed to this report.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Crime Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like