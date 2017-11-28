Police search briefly disrupts western Las Vegas school

Officers were searching for a suspect who allegedly used a Bobcat construction vehicle to push a vehicle into a home near Cimarron Road and Westcliff Drive sometime Monday.

Las Vegas police are on the scene of a standoff near Ducharme Avenue and Sherer Street, near Walter Johnson Junior High School, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A police search for a suspect who used a piece of heavy equipment to batter a house in the western Las Vegas Valley briefly disrupted operations at a nearby junior high school early Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers cordoned off an area with crime scene tape before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Ducharme Avenue and Scherer Street as they searched for the suspect. The man allegedly used a Bobcat construction vehicle to push a vehicle into a home near Cimarron Road and Westcliff Drive sometime Monday.

The response ended when officers entered a home in the 200 block of Null Lane and determined the suspect was not inside, said Metro Lt. Nick Farese.

The site is near Walter Johnson Junior High School, 7701 Ducharme Ave. and caused the school to put in place “a soft lockdown,” said David Roddy, a Clark County School District spokesman.

Students arriving for classes at the school were seen running into the building after being dropped off.

Johnson Junior High students running into the school. Students and parents are being met by school officials near the drop-off area, who are rushing the kids in. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/rNCygNZhlA — Rio Lacanlale (@riolacanlale) November 28, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

