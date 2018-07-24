Police search for 4 who rammed SUV into east Las Vegas house

Las Vegas police are looking for four people who rammed a vehicle into an east valley house on Tuesday morning, then kicked in the door to the residence.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are looking for four people who rammed a vehicle into an east valley house on Tuesday morning, then kicked in the door to the residence.

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon, just before 3 a.m. the driver of a Chevrolet HHR crashed the sports utility vehicle into the garage of a house in the 3900 block of Bolles Harbor Street. Four people got out of the vehicle and damaged another vehicle in the street.

One person kicked in the door to the residence, but it’s not certain if anyone entered the property.

Gordon said four people were inside the house. No one was injured.

Police later found the vehicle in the 2200 block of Grannis Lane, which had been reported stolen on Saturday in North Las Vegas.

It’s unknown if the house was targeted or if the attack was random. The investigation is ongoing.

3900 block of Bolles Harbor Las Vegas, Nevada