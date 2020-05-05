Police search for ‘aggressive’ chicken in Louisiana

The Walker Police Department in Louisiana warned citizens to watch out for a suspect that had been terrorizing bank customers all week long and ignoring social distancing protocols.

The Walker Police Department in Louisiana warned citizens to watch out for a suspect that had been terrorizing bank customers all week long and ignoring social distancing protocols.

The suspect in question? A chicken.

The Walker Police Department responded to a complaint of an aggressive chicken on Friday. According to police, the chicken chased customers at the ATM and drive-thru and attempted to enter vehicles on a number of occasions. Although police arrived within minutes of receiving the complaint, the chicken had fled the scene.

The police department had fun with the incident on Facebook, posting that they are looking for a reddish-tan chicken approximately 18 inches tall and six to eight pounds in weight and that the chicken is wanted on charges of assault, attempted battery, attempted burglary, terrorizing and ignoring an order from the governor. As of Tuesday, the chicken remained at large.