Crime

Police search for arsonist in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2021 - 6:11 am
 
Updated February 9, 2021 - 6:15 am
Las Vegas police at a strip mall at East Charleston and Lamb boulevards as they investigate abo ...
Las Vegas police at a strip mall at East Charleston and Lamb boulevards as they investigate about 10 overnight arson fires on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are searching for an arsonist who set at least 10 fires in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

Lt. David Gordon said police were canvassing the area of Charleston and Lamb boulevards at 5 a.m.

“There have been approximately 10 fires since 11:15 p.m. last night,” Gordon said.

Several of the fires were brush and dumpster fires. There were no reports of significant property damage or injuries as of 5:30 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

