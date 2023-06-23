82°F
Crime

Police search for driver suspected in fatal hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2023 - 10:43 am
 
Updated June 23, 2023 - 10:51 am
Henderson police are searching for a Dodge Challenger and the driver suspected of fatally hitti ...
Henderson police are searching for a Dodge Challenger and the driver suspected of fatally hitting a man. (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police are searching for a Dodge Challenger and the driver suspected of fatally hitting a man.

Pablo Maranan, 70, was in a crosswalk around 6 a.m. Tuesday near Wellness Place and Stufflebeam Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle, according to the Clark County coroner’s office and Henderson police.

The driver left the scene and had not been identified as of Friday morning. Police said they suspect a man in his 30s was driving an unregistered white Dodge Challenger made from 2008 to 2014.

Police released a photo of the vehicle Friday morning, captured driving on an unknown street.

Anyone with information on the crash or the vehicle may call Henderson police Detective Jason Scoble at 725-249-6118 or Jason.Scoble@CityofHenderson.com.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

