Police search for suspect after fire set outside Metro headquarters

Police are looking for a man who they say lit a fire outside Metro's headquarters at 400 South Martin L. King Boulevard in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 9, 2025. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said they are looking for an arson suspect after a fire was set outside the Metropolitan Police Department’s headquarters at 400 South Martin L. King Boulevard on Saturday.

Metro said an employee noticed a fire along the west property wall. The Las Vegas Fire Department was called in and quickly extinguished the fire, according to a Metro press release.

As Metro detectives investigated, they said a man between the ages of 25 and 35 who was wearing a black and white shirt, black pants and black shoes was seen walking through the south parking lot of Metro’s headquarters.

The man was referred to in the press release as an arson suspect. Metro is asking for help locating and identifying the man. Police also released photos of him.

“He entered the landscaping along the west wall that separates headquarters from an apartment complex and used an unknown item to ignite the foliage,” the press release said.

The man then jumped over the wall into the apartment complex, police said.

There were no injuries related to the fire and no buildings were damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-7777 or e9804t@lvmpd.com. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.