Police searching Summerlin neighborhood for burglary suspects

Las Vegas police surrounded a northwest valley neighborhood Friday morning while they searched for five people who ran from a reported burglary.

The burglary was reported about 5:30 a.m. on the 10000 block of Moon Valley Place, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Anasazi Drive in Summerlin, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

Metro officers and K9 units were searching the area, but as of 6:30 a.m. no one was in custody.

