Police seek 2 drivers in hit-and-run that critically injured woman

Police are continuing to search for two drivers who hit and critically injured an unidentified woman in east Las Vegas just before Christmas.

The woman, who police said is in her 30s or 40s, was crossing East Charleston Boulevard in “an implied crosswalk” at Pecos Street around 5:22 p.m. on Dec. 21 when she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police said that while the woman was in the road after being hit, a second car hit her and drove away. Police do not have information about the make or model of either vehicle.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Police did not have an update on the woman’s condition Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3535 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

