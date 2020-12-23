Police seek assault, robbery victims after suspect’s arrest

Police are seeking additional victims after at least two robberies and an assault on the Las Vegas Strip.

Darrell Wallace, 23, was arrested Friday on charges of sexual assault and robbery, according to jail records.

Officers believe Wallace was involved in multiple robberies and assaults on the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, according to a statement Wednesday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to his arrest report, Wallace told a woman he had a gun in his pocket, robbed her of $120 and forced her to have sex in a maintenance closet Friday on the sixth floor of The Linq Hotel. She told police Wallace had a room at the hotel where he was hosting a party she briefly accompanied him to before he pulled her into the maintenance closet.

Metro is encouraging anyone who may have been a victim or has information on the case to contact Metro at 702-828-3421.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, police said they were seeking additional victims of four other sexual assault suspects.

Wallace is being held without bail pending a hearing Jan. 5.

