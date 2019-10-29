Police seek help finding 2 involved in E. Sahara store robbery
A man standing in line at a Las Vegas convenience store was placed in a choke hold, then robbed, Metropolitan police said.
The Oct. 4 incident was captured on surveillance video. Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the robbers.
The robbery took place at 8:42 p.m. at a convenience store on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue. Video surveillance shows the victim standing in line at the store.
“The victim was suddenly placed into a choke hold” by a man standing behind him, police said in a news release.
A second assailant went through the victim’s pockets and stole his belongings, police said.
The robbers fled the area in a red four-door sedan.
One man is described as a black male, about 25-30 years old, 6-feet-3 inches, approximately 260 pounds. The assailant was wearing a yellow t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.
The second man was described as a black male, about 25-30 years old, 5-feet-7, wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with any information about the incident can contact the South Central Area Command Patrol Investigation Section at 702-828-8242. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.