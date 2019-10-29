Police seek help finding 2 involved in E. Sahara store robbery

A man standing in line at a Las Vegas convenience store was placed in a choke hold, then robbed, Metropolitan police said.

Video surveillance of a convenience store robbery on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue on Oct. 4, 2019. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police/YouTube)

Video surveillance from an Oct. 4, 2019, convenience store robbery on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue. Police are seeking help from the public in finding two men who committed the robbery.

The Oct. 4 incident was captured on surveillance video. Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the robbers.

The robbery took place at 8:42 p.m. at a convenience store on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue. Video surveillance shows the victim standing in line at the store.

“The victim was suddenly placed into a choke hold” by a man standing behind him, police said in a news release.

A second assailant went through the victim’s pockets and stole his belongings, police said.

The robbers fled the area in a red four-door sedan.

One man is described as a black male, about 25-30 years old, 6-feet-3 inches, approximately 260 pounds. The assailant was wearing a yellow t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

The second man was described as a black male, about 25-30 years old, 5-feet-7, wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact the South Central Area Command Patrol Investigation Section at 702-828-8242. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

