Police seek help finding armed west Las Vegas serial robber

Las Vegas police are searching for an armed serial robbery suspect in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Photo from video camera of a serial robber in west Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A release from police said the “suspect committed several robberies throughout February” at retail businesses. The man is described as 20 to 25, 6-feet tall and about 160 pounds, wearing dark clothing. The man brandished a weapon, described as a dark-colored handgun, while stealing money and property.

Police did not disclose the number of robberies the man is suspected of committing.

If you have information on the identity of the suspect call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tipsters can call 702-385-5555.

