Police seek help finding man who robbed bank near Charleston, Rancho

Metropolitan police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber.

Metropolitan police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber.

Police said in a news release that on Saturday, Oct. 26, a robbery took place at a bank near West Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Police said a man demanded money frtom a teller at 10:41 a.m. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

A photo was secured from video surveillance. The man was described by police as a black male, mid-30s, 5-feet-8 inches tall and with a thin build. Police did not release the name of the bank.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery section at 702-828-3591. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Glen Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com.