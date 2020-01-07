Police seek help finding man who robbed northeast Las Vegas store
Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who carried out an early December robbery in northeast Las Vegas.
The man walked into a store in the 2000 block of North Pecos Road on Dec. 4. The man went to the counter, produced a gun and demanded money, police said in a release.
“The employee complied and the suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money,” police said.
The man is approximately 20 to 30-years-old, 5-feet-6 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a blue bill. He had on a black jacket with grey hood, red shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity can call the Las Vegas police Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tipsters can call 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
