Police seek help finding man who robbed northeast Las Vegas store

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who carried out an early December robbery in northeast Las Vegas.

The man police seek for a northeast Las Vegas store robbery on Dec. 4, 2019, is about 20 to 30 years old, 5-feet-6 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a blue bill. He had on a black jacket with grey hood, red shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The man walked into a store in the 2000 block of North Pecos Road on Dec. 4. The man went to the counter, produced a gun and demanded money, police said in a release.

“The employee complied and the suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money,” police said.

The man is approximately 20 to 30-years-old, 5-feet-6 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a blue bill. He had on a black jacket with grey hood, red shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity can call the Las Vegas police Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tipsters can call 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

