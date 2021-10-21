73°F
Police seek help finding minivan driver in fatal hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2021 - 11:59 am
 
An still image of the vehicle police are looking for in relation to a hit-and-run collision on Oct. 19, 2021 near the intersection of W. Sahara Ave. and El Camino Road. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
An example of the 2008 to 2016 Chrysler Town and Country minivan police are looking for in relation to a hit-and-run collision on Oct. 19, 2021 near the intersection of W. Sahara Ave. and El Camino Road. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for the driver of a minivan that detectives say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Tuesday in the central valley.

The vehicle is black Chrysler Town and Country, possibly as new as a 2016 model, with a “pink illuminated ride-share …placard” on the front windshield, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Police, who also released a photo taken from surveillance video of the minivan, said it should have damage to its front end.

The collision occurred about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and El Camino Road, east of Jones Boulevard, where they found a fatally injured pedestrian.

Police said the man was possibly lying or sitting on the road when he was hit.

The driver of the minivan didn’t stop and continued east, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office hadn’t publicly identified the pedestrian as of early Thursday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

