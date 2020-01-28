Police seek help identifying east Las Vegas store robber

Las Vegas police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who committed a robbery at an east Las Vegas Valley business.

A suspect is being sought in a robbery Jan. 17, 2020, at a business in the 1900 block of North Nellis Boulevard. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Authorities said on Jan. 17, at 8:15 p.m., the man walked into the business in the 1900 block of North Nellis Boulevard near East Lake Mead Boulevard.

“The suspect approached the victim, produced a knife and demanded money from the register,” police said in a news release. “The victim complied and the suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money.”

The man is approximately 30 to 35, 5-feet-6 inches tall, and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a gray hood, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone who might know the identity of the individual is urged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.