Police seek help identifying man in Las Vegas Strip robbery

Metropolitan police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who carried out a robbery at a business on the Las Vegas Boulevard Strip in November.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who carried out a commercial robbery in the 7000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South in November. (Still from video surveillance)

Metropolitan police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who carried out a robbery at a business on the Las Vegas Boulevard Strip in November.

Police said the man walked into the business on the 7000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on Nov. 20 and stole multiple items.

“The suspect stole several items of merchandise, threatened the clerk who tried to get him to return the items and fled the store,” police said in a news release.

The suspect was described as 25 to 30years old, 160 to 170 pounds, wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, what appeared to be a black bullet-proof vest, dark jeans and multicolored shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 for anonymous tips.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.