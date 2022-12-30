Police seek help identifying suspect in hit-and-run fatal crash

Jeffrey Morgan, 54, was struck by a vehicle on June 29 near East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver from a hit-and-run crash that happened in the middle of the summer, according to a news release.

Morgan’s death is one of seven open hit-and-run fatality cases, down by one from last year, according to data from the department. This year’s numbers for pedestrian fatalities rose slightly from last year with 41 deaths — an 8 percent increase.

Morgan was walking outside of a marked crosswalk on Sahara when he was hit, the release said. The driver of a sedan struck Morgan and drove off, heading east on Sahara.

After Morgan was struck, he was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by medical staff, the release said.

Police suspect the driver was in a white or silver, newer model four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3786. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.