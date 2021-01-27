Police seek help ID’ing hit-and-run SUV that killed man in wheelchair

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that hit and killed a man in a wheelchair in November before speeding away.

Police said the 61-year-old man, later identified as Renick Lambey, was using a motorized wheelchair on Abels Lane near West Lake Mead Blvd. around 5:25 p.m. on Nov. 12 when an SUV hit him from behind and left the scene.

Lambey was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. His death was ruled an accident, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, but police are still searching for the driver who struck him.

Police released a photo of the white SUV on Wednesday in the hopes that someone will be able to help identify the vehicle or driver.

Anyone with information may contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 708-828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

