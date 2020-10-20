78°F
Crime

Police seek help locating suspects in string of burglaries

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2020 - 10:28 am
 
Updated October 20, 2020 - 10:58 am

Las Vegas police are asking for help locating suspects in a string of burglaries targeting new, unoccupied homes across the valley.

The burglaries are happening in “new home developments,” where the suspects are breaking into the houses through a rear or side window and stealing appliances, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday. The burglaries have been happening “throughout the valley” during the evening on weekends.

Police are searching for an older silver Ford F-150 pickup with an extended cab, along with an unmarked white box truck.

Anyone with information about the burglaries can contact police at 702-828-4809. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

