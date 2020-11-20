Police seek help locating truck involved in an assault

Las Vegas police are asking for help to find a truck involved in an assault last week in the west valley.

Las Vegas police are asking for help to find a second generation Dodge Ram extended cab pickup truck involved in an assault last week in the west valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help to find a second generation Dodge Ram extended cab pickup truck involved in an assault last week in the west valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help to find a second generation Dodge Ram extended cab pickup truck involved in an assault last week in the west valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help to find a truck involved in an assault last week in the west valley.

The second generation Dodge Ram extended cab pickup truck was involved in an assault with a deadly weapon that happened about 9 p.m. Nov. 13 near Tropicana Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said Friday.

The Dodge’s model is between the years 1994 and 2001, and it has large, after-market chrome rims, police said. At the time of the assault, the truck’s passenger headlamp was out, and there was damage to the rear of the vehicle. It may have an unknown license plate.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s vice unit at 702-828-3111.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.