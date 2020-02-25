Police seek help solving northwest Las Vegas store robbery

A man and a woman are sought in a Feb. 18 robbery of a store on Rainbow Boulevard near West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in solving a robbery at a store in northwest Las Vegas.

Police said a man and woman walked into a business in the 2000 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, at 9 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Police said the suspects “selected items of merchandise and attempted to leave the business without paying for the items.”

“When the victim employee attempted to stop the suspects, the male used force in order to facilitate the escape,” police said.

The man was described as 25 to 30-years-old, medium build, 6 -foot-1 tall, with long dread locks. The woman is about the same age, 5-feet-4 inches, with dark hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

