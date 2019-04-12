Police seek help to ID suspects in theft near Las Vegas Strip mall

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Las Vegas police need the public’s help in identifying several people who stole boxes of high-end retail merchandise last month from a delivery vehicle outside Fashion Show Mall.

The incident, described by the Metropolitan Police Department as an “organized retail theft,” happened about 9:45 a.m. March 29 outside the mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near Spring Mountain Road, according to police call logs.

Few details, including a description of the wanted thieves, have been released as the theft was not captured on surveillance, Metro said Thursday.

It was not immediately clear how many people were involved in the theft.

Metro is asking anyone with information to call the department at 702-828-3483, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

