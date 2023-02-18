55°F
Crime

Police seek man who allegedly pepper sprayed his mother outside a hospital

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2023 - 11:41 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man with mental issues who went to a hospital in Las Vegas with his parents Saturday morning allegedly pepper sprayed his mother and a gun he had went off before he fled the area, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man’s mother and father had accompanied their adult male son to the ER at S. Las Vegas Blvd. emergency hospital at 10770 S. Las Vegas Boulevard near Cactus Avenue after the man suffered from a mental health episode, police Lt. Mark Lourenco said.

At 9:53 a.m., while not yet in the facility, the man apparently had second thoughts about going in to get help, at which time his mother hugged him and felt a firearm on her son, Lourenco said.

What happened next is not entirely clear, but the man’s gun for some reason discharged, without wounding anyone, and he allegedly pepper sprayed his mother before leaving the scene in a vehicle, he said.

Both the man and his father were carrying firearms legally during the incident, he said.

Police were still seeking the suspect this morning.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

