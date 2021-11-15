70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

Police seek man who carried out robbery at Red Rock Resort

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2021 - 9:53 am
 
A photo of a small pickup believed to be used in a robbery at the Red Rock Resort Friday was re ...
A photo of a small pickup believed to be used in a robbery at the Red Rock Resort Friday was released by Las Vegas police. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police released a blurry surveillance video of a vehicle believed to be connected to a robbery at the Red Rock Resort early Friday.

Police revealed few details on the robbery, but police incident logs show it happened at 3:45 a.m. at the gaming property at 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., near South Pavilion Center Drive. Police described the robber in a news release as a man, 30 to 40 years old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a “black neck gaiter,” a gray jacket, black pants, black gloves and black shoes, police said.

The man was driving a small pickup. The truck may have been a Chevrolet El Camino or S-10. The color of the vehicle was described by police as “burnt orange” or red.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police at 702-828-3591. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Luxury high-rise planned for MacDonald Highlands
Luxury high-rise planned for MacDonald Highlands
2
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
3
Slots player hits $1M jackpot on Strip
Slots player hits $1M jackpot on Strip
4
$10K credit card gamble pays off with WSOP Main Event cash
$10K credit card gamble pays off with WSOP Main Event cash
5
New details emerge in woman’s multimillion-dollar extortion case
New details emerge in woman’s multimillion-dollar extortion case
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST