Police seek man who pulled gun on Strip retail store employee

Police are seeking a man and woman who threatened an employee’s life with a firearm at a Strip high-end retail store.

The incident occurred just before 4:50 p.m. Tuesday at a Fashion Show mall store, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release and records portal. The pair were recognized as frequent shoplifters. When an employee approached them to offer some assistance, the man pushed the victim and pulled out a firearm, racked it, and threatened the victim’s life, the release said.

The man is 5-foot-9 with a thin build, wearing a black do-rag, black T-shirt with a yellow and white design on front and side, white pants, black shoes, black backpack and black firearm.

The woman is 5-9 and heavy set, with her hair in a high, curly pony, black tube top, blue jeans, black slides and pink backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

