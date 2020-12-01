Police seek mom of newborn abandoned at Las Vegas apartment complex

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding the mother of a newborn who was found abandoned Sunday at a northwest valley apartment complex.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding the mother of a newborn who was found abandoned Sunday at a northwest valley apartment complex.

The baby was found at the complex on the 1900 block of North Jones Boulevard, south of Lake Mead Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday. The newborn was taken to University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Detectives are asking for help identifying and finding the baby’s mother, police said. A news conference about the investigation was scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.