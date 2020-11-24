Police seek public’s help identifying burglary suspects

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying burglary suspects committing crimes in the central corridor of the city.

A surveillance photo of a man wanted in connection with a series of burglaries in the area of South Jones Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitran Police Department)

A surveillance photo shows two people at a burglary near South Jones Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The police Spring Valley Area Command released photos of one of the individuals they say is involved in the burglaries in the vicinity of Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard. The burglaries happened between Nov. 5 and Wednesday.

Police said the string of crimes involved “several burglaries to businesses (that) have occurred with stolen vehicles.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 702-828-1924 or email A15093T@lvmpd.com.

