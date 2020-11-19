Police seek public’s help locating suspect in woman’s murder

Las Vegas police will hold a press conference Thursday to ask for help finding a man charged with murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found in October.

Las Vegas police held a press conference Thursday afternoon to ask for help finding 38-year-old Eduardo Clemente, who has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend after she was found dead in October near Indian Springs.

Police asked anyone with information about Clemente’s whereabouts to come forward, according to a statement from the department. An arrest warrant was issued Nov. 5 for Clemente on charges of murder, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and six counts of credit card theft, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Clemente was considered a suspect in the death of his girlfriend, Tiffany Booth, 35, who was found dead Oct. 19, the Review-Journal previously reported. The Clark County coroner’s office has not determined her cause and manner of death.

Booth’s death was officially being investigated as a homicide Nov. 10, according to online records maintained by Metro.

The couple was first reported missing Oct. 5, and Booth’s car was found three days later in Ely. Police said at the time that foul play was suspected.

