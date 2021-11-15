Police seek Red Rock Resort robbery suspect

Las Vegas police released a blurry photo from surveillance video of a vehicle believed to be connected to a robbery at the Red Rock Resort early Friday.

The Red Rock Hotel and Casino in Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

A photo of a small pickup believed to be used in a robbery at the Red Rock Resort Friday was released by Las Vegas police. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police revealed few details on the robbery, but police incident logs show it happened at 3:45 a.m. at the gaming property at 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., near South Pavilion Center Drive. Police described the robber in a news release as a man, 30 to 40 years old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a “black neck gaiter,” a gray jacket, black pants, black gloves and black shoes, police said.

The man was driving a small pickup. The truck may have been a Chevrolet El Camino or S-10. The color of the vehicle was described by police as “burnt orange” or red.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police at 702-828-3591. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

