Crime

Police seek suspect in attempted armed robbery in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2020 - 12:37 am
 

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of attempting to rob a store on the east side of Las Vegas last week.

Police were called Sept. 11 to the corner of East Flamingo and South Pecos roads after a man with a handgun jumped the bar in the store and attempted to take money. The man left the store after an unsuccessful attempt and ran into a gray 2014 Ford Focus waiting outside, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was described as 6-feet-tall, 170 pounds, wearing a baseball hat and a dark-colored sweatshirt with a bandanna covering his face. He had on blue jeans, white shoes and blue latex gloves, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 702-828-3591.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

