Police seek woman who assaulted 8-year-old on Las Vegas bus

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman in connection with an attack on an 8-year-old on a Regional Transportation Commission bus last month.

The assault occurred Feb. 15 on an eastbound bus on Lake Mead Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The woman boarded at Lake Mead and H Street. The victim and victim’s mother boarded the bus shortly after and sat near the her. The woman started using profanity toward the victim because the victim was looking at her. She then punched the child in the face.

The victim’s mother and woman got into a physical altercation before the attacker exited at Lake Mead and Lamb.

The woman was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, tan boots with white fur and large hoop earrings.

Anyone who may know who this woman is or has information on this incident is urged to contact detectives at 702-828-4173 or to send an email to j13525r@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

