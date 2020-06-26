Police seek woman who hit fast food worker with pot of hot coffee

Las Vegas police are searching for a woman who threw hot coffee at a fast-food employee in March, causing second and third-degree burns, according to a tweet from the department.

Las Vegas police on Thursday asked for help finding a woman who allegedly threw a pot of hot coffee at a fast food employee’s head in March, causing second and third-degree burns.

According to a tweet from a Metropolitan Police Department account, officers were called about 2:15 p.m. March 4 to a fast-food restaurant on the 2600 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Rancho Drive. The woman allegedly threw a coffee pot at an employee, hitting the employee in the head and causing hot liquid to spill over her head, face and upper torso.

The woman who threw the coffee then left the restaurant and got onto a city bus, according to the tweet.

Police described the woman as about 25-years-old, with red or auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a black top with a floral design and peach-colored pants.

