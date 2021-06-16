Police seize crack cocaine, $18K in cash during traffic stop

Officers seized $18,500 in cash and “a large amount of crack cocaine” from a motorist during a central Las Vegas traffic stop Tuesday.

Las Vegas police seized more than $18,000 in cash and crack cocaine during an early-morning arrest Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Spring Valley Area Command posted on its Facebook page about the stop in the area of Sahara Avenue and Teddy Drive.

“SV36 officers were conducting a follow-up investigation on a known narcotics dealer in the area. … During the follow up, probable cause was established on a vehicle the narcotics dealer was occupying and a traffic stop was conducted,” police said in the post.

Police said the motorist was arrested and the car searched, turning up the cash and crack cocaine that was “on his person that was for sales.”

Police did not immediately release the name of the person arrested, the weight of drugs seized or the exact time of the traffic stop.

