Police seize drugs, $53K cash from northwest Las Vegas home

Las Vegas police recently seized drugs, $53,000 in cash and two guns while serving a search warrant at a northwest Las Vegas home.

Police say they recovered two guns, more than 1,100 grams of marijuana, THC Wax, heroin, methamphetamine and $53,000 in cash recently at a northwest Las Vegas home. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department photo)

Few specifics of the investigation resulting in the seizure were released, but the Metropolitan Police Department’s northwest area command tweeted out a photo of the confiscated cash and drugs on Friday.

“They recovered 2 guns, over 1,100 grams of marijuana, THC Wax, Heroin, Meth, and $53,000,” police said.

The tweet indicated that the contraband was seized “at a suspected home where drugs were being sold.”

Police did not release the exact location of the residence where the search warrant was executed. It also was not clear if anyone was arrested.

