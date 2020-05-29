97°F
Crime

Police seize drugs, $53K cash from northwest Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2020 - 10:31 am
 

Las Vegas police recently seized drugs and $53,000 in cash while serving a search warrant at a northwest Las Vegas home.

Few specifics of the investigation resulting in the seizure were released, but the Metropolitan Police Department’s northwest area command tweeted out a photo of the confiscated cash and drugs on Friday.

“They recovered 2 guns, over 1,100 grams of marijuana, THC Wax, Heroin, Meth, and $53,000,” police said.

The tweet indicated that the contraband was seized “at a suspected home where drugs were being sold.”

Police did not release the exact location of the residence where the search warrant was executed. It also was not clear if anyone was arrested.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

THE LATEST