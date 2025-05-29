Police seize over 800 pounds of pot from home in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police seized over 800 pounds of marijuana from a home in the northwest valley on Wednesday, authorities said.

Las Vegas police seized over 800 pounds of marijuana from a home in the northwest valley on Wednesday. (Courtesy LVMPD/X)

The Metropolitan Police Department says it seized over 800 pounds of marijuana from a home in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

According to police, the department’s narcotics unit executed a search warrant on an illegal marijuana growing operation in the 4000 block of Sea Hero Street.

Police said that during the execution of the search warrant, about 814 pounds of marijuana was recovered.

“This extensive marijuana grow operation was dismantled and the investigation is still ongoing,” police said.