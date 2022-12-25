Police shoot, injure man in Henderson

A Henderson resident had alerted cops to a possible vehicle break-in. After one of the break-in suspects pulled a gun, a police officer shot the man.

Police take a male into custody after a police officer shot a male on Dec. 25, 2022. The shooting happened on West Country Club Drive between Tiger Lily Way and Crestway Road after officers responded to a call about a possible vehicle break-in nearby. Photo by Brett Clarkson, Las Vegas Review Journal.

A police officer shot a man in Henderson on Christmas morning after a local resident alerted cops to a possible vehicle break-in, officers said.

A resident in the Tiger Lily Way and Viewmont Drive area called Henderson police just before 8:20 a.m. Sunday to report the possible crime in progress, said Henderson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Julio Delgado.

Officers arrived in the residential neighborhood southeast of Interstates 215 and 11 to find two males matching the description the caller had given.

The police officers “tried to contact the subjects,” Delgado said, but they started running. A foot chase ensued.

When one of the males pulled out a gun, police said, an officer pulled out his gun and shot the male. Asked if the male had fired any shots, Delgado said that was still under investigation.

The shooting appears to have happened on West Country Club Drive, which is south of where the caller had initially reported the apparent vehicle break-in.

Police tape sealed off West Country Club between Tiger Lily and Crestway Road on Sunday morning.

The male who was shot was taken to an area in stable condition, Delgado said.

The other male was taken into custody, Delgado said.

No police officers were injured, he added.

