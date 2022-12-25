65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Crime

Police shoot, injure man in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2022 - 3:15 pm
 
Updated December 25, 2022 - 3:20 pm
Police take a male into custody after a police officer shot a male on Dec. 25, 2022. The shooti ...
Police take a male into custody after a police officer shot a male on Dec. 25, 2022. The shooting happened on West Country Club Drive between Tiger Lily Way and Crestway Road after officers responded to a call about a possible vehicle break-in nearby. Photo by Brett Clarkson, Las Vegas Review Journal.

A police officer shot a man in Henderson on Christmas morning after a local resident alerted cops to a possible vehicle break-in, officers said.

A resident in the Tiger Lily Way and Viewmont Drive area called Henderson police just before 8:20 a.m. Sunday to report the possible crime in progress, said Henderson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Julio Delgado.

Officers arrived in the residential neighborhood southeast of Interstates 215 and 11 to find two males matching the description the caller had given.

The police officers “tried to contact the subjects,” Delgado said, but they started running. A foot chase ensued.

When one of the males pulled out a gun, police said, an officer pulled out his gun and shot the male. Asked if the male had fired any shots, Delgado said that was still under investigation.

The shooting appears to have happened on West Country Club Drive, which is south of where the caller had initially reported the apparent vehicle break-in.

Police tape sealed off West Country Club between Tiger Lily and Crestway Road on Sunday morning.

The male who was shot was taken to an area in stable condition, Delgado said.

The other male was taken into custody, Delgado said.

No police officers were injured, he added.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Josh Jacobs rips game plan after another Raiders’ loss
Josh Jacobs rips game plan after another Raiders’ loss
2
Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopens
Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopens
3
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
4
Waiter shot 11 times suing bail reform group that helped client get out of jail
Waiter shot 11 times suing bail reform group that helped client get out of jail
5
Las Vegas, US flight troubles ease a bit
Las Vegas, US flight troubles ease a bit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Armed man in domestic dispute sets fire to house, dies in blaze
Armed man in domestic dispute sets fire to house, dies in blaze
Gun-toting Walmart shoplifter fired shot after confrontation with staffer
Gun-toting Walmart shoplifter fired shot after confrontation with staffer
Man with ghost guns, modified Glock gets almost five years in prison
Man with ghost guns, modified Glock gets almost five years in prison
Cabdriver loses eye; father, son accused of using slingshots on Strip
Cabdriver loses eye; father, son accused of using slingshots on Strip
Embattled Henderson police union boss now facing charges after crash
Embattled Henderson police union boss now facing charges after crash
Police: Driver had drunk tequila before fiery crash killed mom of 3
Police: Driver had drunk tequila before fiery crash killed mom of 3