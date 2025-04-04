Police shoot, kill man who allegedly stole water taxi in Laughlin

Authorities in Arizona shot and killed a suspect on Thursday who allegedly stole a water taxi on the Colorado River in Southern Nevada.

NLV casino shooting suspect was stopped by security before killing, report says

Stabbed Las Vegas Walmart workers thought they would die at work, report says

Southern Nevada tiger owner refused to hand over keys to cats’ cages, authorities say

Authorities in Arizona shot and killed a suspect on Thursday who allegedly stole a water taxi on the Colorado River in Southern Nevada.

The Bullhead City Police Department said that at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were initially called to assist Las Vegas police with a suspect who reportedly stole a water taxi on the Colorado River in Laughlin.

The male suspect ended up on the Arizona side of the river, in the 1600 block of Highway 95 area of Bullhead City, police said.

According to authorities, units responded and the suspect shot in the direction of police.

Bullhead City officers returned fire, striking and killing the suspect.

No other injuries were reported, authorities said.

The investigation will be conducted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s office.

No further information was immediately available.