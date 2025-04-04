57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Police shoot, kill man who allegedly stole water taxi in Laughlin

Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Southern Nevada tiger owner refused to hand over keys to cats’ cages, authorities say
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stabbed Las Vegas Walmart workers thought they would die at work, report says
Aerion Warmsley, accused of killing Na’Onche Osborne at the Aliante, waits to appear in North ...
NLV casino shooting suspect was stopped by security before killing, report says
The Caesars Palace rotunda in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The structure is set for demo ...
Family of man killed in Las Vegas Strip hotel room sues company
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2025 - 9:57 am
 

Authorities in Arizona shot and killed a suspect on Thursday who allegedly stole a water taxi on the Colorado River in Southern Nevada.

The Bullhead City Police Department said that at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were initially called to assist Las Vegas police with a suspect who reportedly stole a water taxi on the Colorado River in Laughlin.

The male suspect ended up on the Arizona side of the river, in the 1600 block of Highway 95 area of Bullhead City, police said.

According to authorities, units responded and the suspect shot in the direction of police.

Bullhead City officers returned fire, striking and killing the suspect.

No other injuries were reported, authorities said.

The investigation will be conducted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s office.

No further information was immediately available.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES