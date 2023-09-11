73°F
Crime

Police: Street race caused fatal 3-vehicle crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2023 - 7:57 am
 
Jalden Gillies (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jalden Gillies (Metropolitan Police Department)

A street race that reached speeds of 85 mph last month led to a fatal three-vehicle crash, police have determined.

Jalden Gillies, 24, faces a charge of reckless driving resulting in death. He and 21-year-old driver Simon Manson were racing down Russell Road near Lindell Road on the afternoon of Aug. 11 before they crashed into a third vehicle, according to a recently released Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Manson died at the scene.

Gillies’ Kia Forte and Manson’s Ford Ranger were heading west on Russell. A Toyota RAV-4 was at a stop sign at the intersection, police said, and the driver thought the intersection was clear. The Toyota collided with the Ford causing all three vehicles to crash.

Police used data from each vehicle to determine that the Kia and Ford both reached speeds of more than 80 mph in a 45 mph zone seconds before the crash, according to the report.

“The similarities between the speeds and accelerator pedal positions corroborated this conclusion,” the report read.

Last year, Gillies was cited for driving one to 10 mph faster than the speed limit, according to Las Vegas Municipal Court records.

Gillies posted bail and is due in court on Oct. 5.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

