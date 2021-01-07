Police submit fatal shooting of 6-year-old girl for prosecution

Giuliana Johnson of North Las Vegas died Nov. 29, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Las Vegas police said a suspect has been identified.

Las Vegas police have identified a suspect in the November shooting death of a 6-year-old girl and have submitted the case for prosecution, a spokesman said Thursday.

A day earlier, a different Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, Aden OcampoGomez, said neither the homicide detail nor the child abuse and neglect detail had any record of the girl or the shooting.

Giuliana Johnson of North Las Vegas died Nov. 29, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. The office said her cause and manner of death were pending as of Thursday.

A report from the Clark County Department of Family Services said a firearm was discharged at an unspecified home and that the child suffered a gunshot wound. Giuliana was pronounced dead at the scene.

A call was made at 5:52 p.m. on Nov. 29 to 6253 Mythic Atlantis Ave., near South Jones Boulevard and West Robindale Road, for a report of an assault and battery with a gun, according to Metro dispatch logs.

On Thursday, Metro spokesman Misael Parra confirmed that the shooting details were related to Johnson’s death and said a suspect had been identified.

Parra said Metro had submitted the case to the Clark County district attorney’s office. He also said he could not provide further information on the shooting, citing an open investigation. A spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office would not comment on the case.

The child’s family had four prior claims of neglect between 2001 and 2009, including two claims that were found unsubstantiated, according to the report from the Department of Family Services.

No one at the Clark County School District could be reached for comment on whether the child was a student.

