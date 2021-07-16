Police surround apartment complex after intruder enters family’s unit

Las Vegas police surrounded the complex in the central Las Vegas Valley early Friday after a man stormed into a family’s apartment and then refused to come out.

Tropicana Avenue is closed from Dean Martin Drive to Valley View Boulevard as Las Vegas police surround an apartment complex where a man is barricaded in an apartment, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police surrounded an apartment complex in the central Las Vegas Valley on Friday morning after a man stormed into a family’s apartment and then refused to come out when officers arrived.

Police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said police were called to the apartment complex in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard, at 10:33 a.m. for a man who went into an apartment there. The occupants of the home did not know the man, so they fled and called police.

Police were evacuating apartments in the complex and shutting down access roads to the complex just before noon as they tried to persuade the man to come out.

Traffic on Tropicana was expected to be impacted. Motorists in the area should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.