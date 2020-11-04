Police surround small hotel just off Strip

Las Vegas police surrounded a small motel on the Las Vegas Strip early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police surrounded the Diamond Inn near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Russell Road early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation at the Diamond Inn at 4605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

At least 10 police cars were in front of and around the Diamond Inn, 4605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near Russell Road.

Police were observed from a distance with guns drawn in the parking lot.

It appeared police were searching for a suspect at the motel. However, they declined to release details on exactly what were the details of the crime they were investigating.

Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard was stopped for the police activity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

